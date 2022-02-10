HR chiefs report acute candidate shortage

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Senior HR professionals have warned that the acute shortage of suitable employment candidates is damaging output and productivity. More than four in five employers said there were either few suitable applicants for vacancies (68%), or no candidates available at all (13%). Only 12% of employers were not currently experiencing any recruitment challenges. More than a third (36%) of employer respondents told Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing researchers that they expected a vacant position to remain unfilled for between three and six months, with one in every 10 experiencing wait times of up to nine months. The 160 senior HR practitioners, representing thousands of workers in the UK and beyond, said the effects of the delays in appointments were exacerbated by the time it took a new joiner to achieve their optimum level of output in a new job role.
