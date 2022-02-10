‘Unfair IR35 led to rise of rogue umbrella companies’

In a letter to the Treasury’s financial secretary Lucy Frazer, the chair of the economic affairs finance bill sub-committee raised concerns about a rising number of umbrella companies that had been set up to “lure” contractors with unrealistic and unfair offers so that they could continue to work under the off-payroll working rules. An evidence session in front of the committee in December was told there had been a fivefold increase in the number of individuals working through umbrella companies over the past 15 years. HMRC estimated that 100,000 individuals were working through umbrella companies in 2007–08 but by 2020–21 this had increased to at least 500,000. Other commentators estimated the true figure at 600,000. In his letter to Frazer, Lord Bridges of Headley says: “The [extension of the] off-payroll rules to the private sector is resulting in greater numbers of people using umbrella companies; and increasing the risk that some individuals, particularly those on low incomes, will become involved with rogue umbrella companies associated with tax avoidance. Paradoxically, this appears to substitute one form of tax avoidance for another.” The letter goes on to highlight “the mismatch between tax law and employment”, which has resulted in individuals being treated as employees for tax purposes, but without employment rights. “In taking forward the off-payroll working reforms, the government has focussed too narrowly on tax issues and not enough on wider issues of fairness,” the letter says.Off-payroll working reforms have resulted in increased use of ‘rogue’ umbrella companies, along with a number of workers who are being treated as employees for tax purposes, but without employment rights, a House of Lords committee has claimed.