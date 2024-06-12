Green Party manifesto to confirm tax rises for high earners

The Green Party is launching its general election manifesto today with promises to increase personal taxes for higher earners to raise around £60bn per year.

Currently polling around 6% of the general election vote, the Greens pledge to keep the current 8% rate for employees’ national insurance contributions, but extend it so it applies to income above the Upper Earnings Limit.

Income over the UEL of £50,268 per year currently only attracts a 2% rate of employee NICs. Somebody earning £65,000 a year would pay £883 extra per year – the Greens say this would affect around 10% of workers.

A wealth tax would be levied on individual taxpayers with assets above £10 million at 1% and assets above £1bn at 2% annually. The Green Party estimates less than 1% of households would pay this tax.

Co-leader Carla Denyer, the Greens’ candidate for Bristol Central, will say: “Things can only get worse under Labour unless we dramatically change our tax system to raise money from those with the broadest shoulders.

“Young people, in particular, know just how broken Britain’s frontline services are. The economy is not working for them. They have been priced out of the housing market and are struggling to fund their education.

“Now is the moment to be ambitious – not unrealistic – but ambitious. To be clear about the kind of country we want to live in, about how broken our public services are and the action that’s needed to fix them.”

The Green Party manifesto says it would also equate the rate of pension tax relief with the basic rate of income tax, such that everybody would only get 20% tax relief, and reform inheritance tax to close loopholes used by the “super-rich”.

They would also introduce a carbon tax on businesses, starting at £120 per tonne emitted, rising to £500 per tonne over 10 years.

Labour and the Conservatives would rather hide their plans for cuts to public services than confront the need for a fairer tax system that asks those with the broadest shoulders to pay more” – Adrain Ramsay, Green Party co-leader

The money raised, together with borrowing, would be used for “game-changing” transformation in health, housing, transport and the green economy

Green Party co-leader and candidate for Waveney Valley, Adrian Ramsay, will say: “There is a conspiracy of silence between the main Westminster parties at this election.

“Labour and the Conservatives would rather hide their plans for cuts to public services than confront the need for a fairer tax system that asks those with the broadest shoulders to pay more – including the very wealthiest in society, who have grown even wealthier over the last 14 years.

“If people are to have access to an NHS dentist or a GP appointment, if we are to create warm secure homes for all and fund the green transition to tackle the climate crisis and create the jobs of tomorrow, we must be honest today.”

The party, whose only MP Caroline Lucas is standing down, added that it would not increase corporation tax., but would advocate for windfall taxes where there is evidence that market distortions are creating risk-free additional profits.

Additional employment-related policies will be added to this article when the Green Party manifesto is published in full later today.

