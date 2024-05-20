Rape crisis worker wins gender critical belief claim

A female worker at a rape crisis centre has won her claim for constructive dismissal, claiming she was the subject of a ‘heresy hunt’ because of her gender critical beliefs.

Roz Adams worked at Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre, and when she joined the organisation was at first welcoming of its trans-inclusive policies. The centre’s chief executive, Mridul Wadhwa, is a trans woman.

The tribunal heard that in late 2020, Adams went for a walk with the centre’s chief operating officer Maggie Chapman, who discussed her belief that trans women are women. Adams was concerned there was a lack of definition and clarity in this statement.

She added that once she started work she felt it became more and more apparent that there were issues regarding the way that gender issues were dealt with in the organisation.

Adams was accused of being transphobic after she consulted with a non-binary colleague (AB) on how they would reassure a client of the centre that they were not a man.

She told the tribunal that she had spoken to colleagues after a rape victim had asked whether her counsellor would be a man or woman, because she would feel uncomfortable talking to a man.

Her managers insisted that it was contrary to the centre’s policy to disclose the sex of any worker to a service user, even though they could be told that no men were on its staff or volunteer team. Counsellors were also discouraged from referring clients to Beira’s Place, a single-sex sexual violence support centre, or even advising them of its existence.

Adams also raised issues about Wadhwa, whose appointment in 2021 had caused some external controversy, and how the centre had responded to emails from the public about the role, including rape survivors.

The non-binary colleague forwarded an email from Adams to the chief executive and an internal investigation was launched. Wadhwa responded to AB stating that “transphobia exists in our organisation as do other prejudices”.

The tribunal judge described the investigation as deeply flawed, “unfortunately a classic of its kind, somewhat reminiscent of the work of Franz Kafka” and said it “should not have been launched in the first place”.

Adams said of the judgment: “This is a victory for all people who have been subjected to sexual violence who need a choice of worker and group support on the basis of sex in order to feel safe.

“For me, it validates and makes worthwhile three years of struggle. I hope the Scottish government, charity regulator OSCR, Rape Crisis Scotland and all those in the sector feel emboldened by this judgment to safeguard this important choice for survivors, as part of ensuring services are welcoming.”

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, told the Times: “An independent review into the practices and procedures at Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre has been commissioned. We are also working with Rape Crisis England and Wales on a planned review and refresh of the national service standards.”

A remedy hearing will take place at a later date to decide on Adams’ compensation.

