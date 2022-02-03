Union defeats Tesco at High Court in fire and rehire case

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Tesco said it had made a fair offer to employees and that its management was using a “contractual mechanism” open to employers. It said it was considering an appeal. Mrs Justice Ellenbogen considered arguments at an online High Court hearing in May after being asked by unions to “restrain” Tesco. Shopworkers' union Usdaw had brought the case on behalf of 42 workers employed by Tesco at distribution centres in Daventry, Northamptonshire and Litchfield, Staffordshire. Lawyer Neil Todd, who represented Usdaw and is based at Thompsons Solicitors, said, after the ruling: “This is a huge win for the workers and for Usdaw. “The practice of firing and rehiring staff on less favourable terms and conditions has been in widespread use over the last 18 months as employers try to erode rights that have been hard fought for and are there to protect some of the lowest paid in society.” [pullquote]This is a huge win for the workers and for Usdaw” – Neil Todd, Thompsons Solicitors[/pullquote] A spokeswoman for Thompsons Solicitors said Usdaw had succeeded in a claim against Tesco which would “protect its workers from unfair fire and rehire tactics”. “The group faced having their wages cut as part of a change to their terms and conditions of employment by Tesco,” she added. “Today’s High Court ruling will prevent the supermarket’s ‘fire and rehire’ practice in this case where it had sought to lay people off and re-employ them on new contracts, with less favourable terms and conditions, in England. “The court noted that the 42 workers had been guaranteed an entitlement to a specific payment labelled ‘retained pay’ to keep them within the business, which Tesco intended to remove by firing and then rehiring them. The judge held that there was an implied term in the workers’ contracts that the right to terminate employment could not be exercised if the aim was to remove a right to ‘retained pay’.” Todd added: “Tesco had made unequivocal commitments to its workers who had come into work throughout the lockdown, when it needed them most. The court agreed that, in those circumstances, it wasn’t then open to them to deploy fire and rehire tactics wh