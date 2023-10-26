What will it mean to be an HR professional in 2024? (webinar)

Tuesday 28 November, 2:00pm GMT

As we approach 2024, employers are still facing uncertainty. The scarcity of skills and candidates is still hampering many organisations’ ability to thrive in a changing economy, and employees increasingly want more from their employers to remain engaged.

HR professionals are at the forefront of the solution to these persistent problems, but not only do they need to respond to current concerns, they also need to be thinking ahead about emerging issues like artificial intelligence and future skills needs.

With so many challenges facing HR, it can be difficult to know what to prioritise.

Personnel Today and Make UK research among HR professionals about their priorities for 2024 aims to help HR to make sense of the top challenges facing HR in 2024 and offer some potential solutions.

Personnel Today’s HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber is joined by Sharon Broughton, Make UK’s head of HR and legal commercial services, Lucy Atherton, Make UK’s head of HR and legal for London, and Craig McCoy, interim HRD at Oakland Care, for a discussion on what it will mean to be an HR professional in 2024.

The results of Personnel Today and Make UK’s research among HR professionals about their priorities for 2024

How HR professionals can begin to tackle major issues including recruitment and retention, employee mental health and wellbeing and workplace culture

What’s in store for employment law in 2024.

This one-hour webinar will feature a presentation of the survey results, followed by a Q&A with our panellists. Full list of panellists to be announced.

About our speakers

Craig McCoy is currently interim HRD at Oakland Care. A seasoned group HR director with over 30 years’ experience across multiple industry sectors as a permanent, interim, consultant and non-executive director, Craig has worked for a variety of organisations including Bupa, BT, Sky and the Ministry of Justice. He is chair of London HR Connection, the capital’s independent networking group, and managing director of Learning Loop, which provides interim and consulting HR solutions.

Sharon Broughton is head of HR and legal commercial services at Make UK. Sharon is an accomplished and experienced HR leader and consultant, with a strong commercial focus. She has worked across many businesses at a leadership and strategy level. She has an extensive knowledge of employee relations, HR strategy and change management gained across many industries. Sharon joined Make UK in 2016 having previously been head of HR consultancy at RSM UK for six years and prior operational HR roles in house and consultancy. She is a chartered member of the CIPD.

Lucy Atherton is head of HR and legal, London, at Make UK. Lucy provides technical support and expertise to Make UK’s national team of advisers on employment law and has over 20 years’ experience as a specialist employment lawyer. Lucy is also involved in representing the interests of Make UK’s member companies to government on employment law issues.