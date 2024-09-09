International working: supporting loneliness in a connected world

For employees working away from home, especially abroad, loneliness and isolation can be a real issue, and can have an important impact on health and wellbeing. Sarah Dennis looks at how employers can help.

Between phones and social media, we’ve never been better connected and better able to communicate and stay in touch, wherever we are in the world.

Yet, according to Gallup’s recently released State of the Global Workplace report, one in five of the world’s employees (20%) experience daily loneliness.

That makes it even more imperative that, when employers are looking at the health and wellbeing support they offer their employees, especially their global or international employees, they consider the impact of loneliness on health and wellbeing and how they can step in to help.

At Towergate Health & Protection, we find that loneliness is a big issue for overseas employees. It is important that employers tackle this matter, as it can lead to further problems of poorer mental health, lower productivity and increased absence. It can become a vicious circle if the appropriate health and wellbeing support is not in place.

Challenges of working away from home

Stress and loneliness can be exacerbated for those working overseas, away from home. This can be for a number of reasons, including difficulties with making friends in unfamiliar countries, which may come down to language or cultural barriers.

It may be because an employee works on a global basis and does not stay anywhere long enough to put down roots. Or it may be due to the stress of being away from family, and the pressures of making the assignment a success.

The issue of loneliness differs according to the area in which the employee is based. According to Gallup’s research – which covers more than 160 countries and areas and typically surveys 1,000 individuals in each country or area – those in South Asia are most likely to suffer from loneliness (29%).

This is followed by those in sub-Saharan Africa (26%) and the Middle East and North Africa (23%). Employees in Australia and New Zealand are least likely to experience loneliness (13%).

On the plus side, employment itself actually decreases loneliness. In fact, the figures show that working people are less lonely (20%) than those who are unemployed (32%). And working onsite is associated with lower reported loneliness (16%) than working remotely (25%). Loneliness is more common in younger employees, with 22% of employees aged under 35 feeling lonely compared to 19% of employees aged over 35 years.

It is a long-held belief that good work is good for you. While those working overseas face additional challenges, being able to work, visit the office, and even being involved in phone and video conferencing, can all support their mental health. The key is in providing the right balance so that the positives of social interaction are not overtaken by the negatives of stress.”

Three ways employers can help

So, how best can employers help? First, understand the circumstances to improve engagement and reduce loneliness.

Employers need to be aware of global differences and the cultural distinctions that may impact employees working overseas. The figures show that employees who are engaged with their work are far less likely to suffer from loneliness, with 17% of engaged employees feeling lonely, compared to 31% of actively disengaged employees.

Showing that the employer cares and connects with the employee is an important part of improving employee engagement but his can be particularly difficult when the employer and employee work and reside in different countries.

In-country experts will be able to advise employers on the particularities, and sometimes peculiarities, of an area and help them to understand the needs and circumstances of the employees based abroad. This will assist with putting the most appropriate wellbeing support in place.

Second, health and wellbeing support for employees abroad should include help for the employee to understand the new culture, to settle in and to get involved with the local community.

For employees who are struggling, access can be provided to specialists who have experienced working abroad and can give specific, tailored advice. Global employee assistance programmes (EAPs) can help with counselling and provide access to mental health specialists.

Finally, third, provide support at all levels. It should also be remembered that loneliness can impact all levels of staff.

Ultimately, it is important to ensure that support is in place for all. When managers are supported, they are better able to support others.