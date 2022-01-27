Ministers look to propel people on Universal Credit into jobs faster

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The premise of the scheme is that with 1.2 million vacancies to fill, demand for workers has exceeded pre-pandemic levels and that those on Universal Credit could provide an instant labour pool for employers along with existing schemes such as Kickstart. Ministers at the Department for Work and Pensions say they will work with a wide range of employers to “cement positive relationships” and show them the “good quality of candidates coming through jobcentres”. They want 500,000 jobseekers in work by the end of June. “Booming” sectors like construction, haulage and logistics, and social care will be targeted, and hundreds of job fairs launched. Ministers claimed major employers including Balfour Beatty, Whitbread Group, TalkTalk, Bourne Leisure, Ocado and Kier were already “throwing their weight” behind the campaign. As part of the plan, people on Universal Credit will have to look outside their sectors after just four weeks, rather than three months for work. If they fail to make “reasonable efforts” to get a job, or turn down employment, they could see their benefit payment reduced.Work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “Way to Work is a step change in our offer to claimants and employers, making sure our jobcentre network and excellent work coaches can deliver opportunities, jobs and prosperity to all areas of the country.” The British Chambers of Commerce welcomed the changes as companies, it sai