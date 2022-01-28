False self-employment case adds to worker status conundrum

Gig economyLatest NewsEmployment lawEmployment tribunals

by Adam McCulloch
In a further case underlining the dangers for companies of false self-employment, a woman working as a sole trader has been deemed by an employment judge as employed. Gemma Long presented a claim in the employment tribunal on 31 March 2021 including complaints of disability discrimination (she has ADHD), that she suffered detriments for having made protected disclosures, and for unlawful deductions from wages and for holiday pay. The respondent, Brain in Hand, is a technology company which provides services to people with autism, mental health difficulties and neurological conditions. It has contracts with organisations including the Department for Education and the Department for Work and Pensions, to provide technology solutions and training to individuals who have been assessed as needing support. Brain in Hand defended Ms Long's claims primarily by explaining that the tribunal did not have jurisdiction to hear them because she was self employed and was neither a worker nor an employee. Judge Ayre decided earlier this month that Ms Long – who had responded to a job advert stating the role was self-employed with an hourly rate of pay – was in effect an employee of the respondent according to the Employment Rights Act 1996 and worked under a contract of employment falling within section 83 of the Equality Act 2010. After her successful application to join the firm, Ms Long attended its three-day training course, for which she was not paid. She began working for the respondent as a specialist on 30 July 2020 and worked regularly two days a week until she resigned with effect from 26 April 2021. Her role was to provide training and support to the respondent’s service users.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

