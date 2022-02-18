Workplace cultureLatest NewsTech sectorChange managementEmployee communications

Nick Clegg: a mighty power among the Metamates

by Adam McCulloch
The invention of a new word at Meta (Facebook) has left employees bemused as Nick Clegg's journey up the greasy pole reaches new heights. Meanwhile, research casts light on how often we send our messages to unintended recipients. Once again our Friday round-up gently pokes fun at HR- related news and issues. Mark Zuckerberg's experiences this week are a reminder that attempting to adjust company culture by playing with words can open the door to mockery. Old timers at Personnel Today can remember the days when they were subject to “boundarylessness”. The use of the previously unknown term succeeded in providing fertile grounds for humour between departments, if not the intended cross-fertilisation of ideas. Perhaps laughter is what Meta needed, which is what Zuckerberg delivered when telling his employees to call each other “Metamates”. For “Metamates” have replaced “Facebookers” in the sinister sounding Metaverse which encompasses Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. “Now is the right time to update our values and our cultural operating system,” Zuckerberg wrote, after announcing the change during a company-wide staff meeting earlier this week. Twitter responses from Meta employees and others, much to that company's delight no doubt, were swift. “Metamates report to the Metatorium for a Metameeting,” one wrote. Another Twitter user joked they were eating “lunchables with my metamates.” “Metamates? More like metastases,” quipped another user on social media, rather tastelessly. Others referenced the Mates condom brand as they mocked the new word. Andrew Bosworth, chief technological officer at Meta’s Facebook division, tweeted that Metamates was a reference to a naval
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

