Nick Clegg: a mighty power among the Metamates

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Mark Zuckerberg's experiences this week are a reminder that attempting to adjust company culture by playing with words can open the door to mockery. Old timers at Personnel Today can remember the days when they were subject to “boundarylessness”. The use of the previously unknown term succeeded in providing fertile grounds for humour between departments, if not the intended cross-fertilisation of ideas. Perhaps laughter is what Meta needed, which is what Zuckerberg delivered when telling his employees to call each other “Metamates”. For “Metamates” have replaced “Facebookers” in the sinister sounding Metaverse which encompasses Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. “Now is the right time to update our values and our cultural operating system,” Zuckerberg wrote, after announcing the change during a company-wide staff meeting earlier this week. Twitter responses from Meta employees and others, much to that company's delight no doubt, were swift. “Metamates report to the Metatorium for a Metameeting,” one wrote.Another Twitter user joked they were eating “lunchables with my metamates.” “Metamates? More like metastases,” quipped another user on social media, rather tastelessly. Others referenced the Mates condom brand as they mocked the new word. Andrew Bosworth, chief technological officer at Meta’s Facebook division, tweeted that Metamates was a reference to a naval