More construction firms sign up to HSE mental health campaign

by Nic Paton
A UK construction site. More building services firms have signed up to the HSE's Working Minds campaign
A UK construction site. More building services firms have signed up to the HSE's Working Minds campaign
More construction firms have pledged to combat work-related stress and promote good mental health  by joining the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSE) Working Minds campaign.

The Contract Flooring Association, Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, Asbestos Removal Contractors Association, the National Federation of Demolition Contractors, the Electrical Contractors’ Association and the National Federation of Roofing Contractors, have all committed to the campaign.

Working Minds helps to raise awareness of good mental health and prevent stress. It provides free online learning to help make mental health support and awareness part of routine working life and culture within the sector.

According to Deloitte, the total annual cost of poor mental health has increased by 25% since 2019, costing UK employers up to £56bn a year.

The campaign’s new bitesize tool typically takes no more than an hour to complete and covers what the law requires of employers and what is needed to be compliant, the HSE said.

The tool walks users through Working Minds’ five ‘R’ steps based on risk assessment.

Construction mental health

CPD: Tackling stress in construction

Construction firms urged to sign mental health ‘pledge’ this winter

CPD: Mental health in the construction sector

They are to ‘Reach out’ and have conversations, ‘Recognise’ the signs and causes of stress, ‘Respond’ to any risks that have been identified, ‘Reflect’ on actions agreed and taken, and make it ‘Routine’.

It needs to become the norm to talk about stress and how people are feeling and coping on site, HSE has emphasised.

Liz Goodwill, head of work-related stress and mental health policy at HSE, said: “We know that running a business in construction can be stressful with long hours, juggling intense workloads.

“We are delighted the Working Minds campaign is welcoming even more partners and they will no doubt help us in our efforts to raise awareness of ways employers across Britain’s construction trades can help prevent and reduce work-related stress.

“The law requires all employers – whether you’re a demolition firm or scaffolding business – to carry out a stress risk assessment and act upon the findings. The online learning shares all the tools you need to get started in one place, and you can come back as many times as you like,” Goodwill added.

 

