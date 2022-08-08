National Payroll Week: A compliance guide for SMEs (webinar)

Thursday 8 September 2022, 2:00pm BST

Compliance is one of the top challenges facing any payroll department. It’s up to you to ensure that all business practices follow current laws and that you are keeping proper records to document your company’s compliance.

However, keeping up to date with payroll legislation can be complex. This has been certainly true over the past few years and the challenges of the pandemic.

As well as navigating the usual Budget announcements, businesses need to be ready for updates and events throughout the year. This is particularly the case during the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professional’s National Payroll Week (5-9 September), which coincides with the arrival of a new prime minister and a raft of potential policy announcements that are likely to follow.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Sage Payroll, is hosted by editor Rob Moss, who is joined by Joanne Pringle and Steve Watmore from Sage. They will help you stay informed about changing legislation and understand the impact on your business.

In this webinar, we look at:

the current challenges faced in payroll

recent legislative updates and planned changes

how payroll software can support with these, and

key places to look for additional support.

This 60-minute webinar includes a live Q&A, audience polls and downloadable resources.

About our panelists

Joanne Pringle is product manager for Sage Business Cloud Payroll and services in the UK and Ireland. She has over 15 years’ experience working with customers, understanding the problems they face in their business. This is primarily around accounting and payroll but also how technology can be an enabler to resolve these. Joanne relishes working with customers to evolve a solution alongside them.

Steve Watmore has over 20 years’ experience working in payroll and HR software, throughout his career at Sage. This has ranged from supporting customers on the frontline, training, sales coaching and more recently as part of the software development organisation. Steve is passionate about showcasing payroll as the business-critical function at the heart of many small businesses.