Eight in 10 disabled staff feel burnout as cuts loom

Almost eight in 10 disabled employees feel burnt out, almost double the rate of their non-disabled colleagues, according to a survey by Barnett Waddingham.

The pensions and risk consultancy found that 86% of people with disabilities face work-related health issues, yet 25% have been unable to secure workplace adjustments.

More than half are worried about workplace discrimination, and 52% of employees with a neurodiverse condition have not disclosed this at work as a result.

Just over three-quarters (76%) of disabled employees experience feelings of inadequacy at work, compared with 37% of non-disabled colleagues.

Barnett Waddingham argues that these figures will get worse if predicted cuts to disability benefits are announced in the Chancellor’s upcoming Spring statement.

Reports suggest that planned government cuts will primarily impact people claiming universal credit and personal independence payments, a non-means tested disability benefit.

A number of charities, including Scope and the National Autistic Society, have already written to the Department for Work and Pensions warning that cuts to disability benefits could push a further 700,000 disabled households into poverty.

According to Barnett Waddingham’s research, 30% of disabled employees view paid mental health leave days as the most valuable form of support an employer can offer, while 26% prioritise flexible working arrangements. Just over a quarter (26%) believe regular mental health check-ins and assessments are important.

But not all employers will be able to support disabled workers to overcome burnout, said Julia Turney, partner and head of platform and benefits at the company.

“The government is pushing to get more disabled people into work, but we know that disabled individuals often face worse outcomes once employed, including higher rates of burnout, health issues, and feelings of inadequacy.

“If more disabled individuals are likely to enter the workforce, employers must take swift action to adjust working conditions and benefits to support this increase in staff.

“This means ensuring reasonable accommodations, flexible working arrangements and targeted mental health support are in place. Failing to do so will not only harm employee wellbeing but might also lead to higher turnover and lower productivity.”

