Only a third of ethnic minorities think recruiters treat them fairly

Race at work survey 2021 found that black people from Caribbean (71%) and African (67%) backgrounds are the most likely to use a recruitment agency, but only 34% of black candidates felt they were treated fairly in the process, down from 38% the last time the survey was run in 2018. White people are the least likely to use a recruitment agency to find a job (47%), but are more likely than those from a black background to believe they are treated fairly (49%). BITC’s race equality director Sandra Kerr OBE said: “The results from today’s survey show that recruitment agencies need to re-evaluate how they work with black, Asian, mixed race and ethnically diverse candidates. "There is a reason why the unacceptable level of distrust between some job seekers and recruiters has remained a problem and the recruitment industry must work together to ensure that is an open and transparent selection processes when sifting through applications. “The data is clear, there needs to be strong action to address the levels of distrust if we are to ensure that all candidates have a fair chance of getting a job.” Recruitment and Employment Confederation chief executive Neil Carberry said it has amended its code of conduct so that candidates know that REC members are expected to treat candidates fairly. “This survey emphasises again how important it is for agencies to have their houses in order when it comes to equality and inclusion. As a sector, we should set an example, it’s the right thing to do. It also sets firms apart with candidates and their clients, especially in this time of hiring challenges,” he said. The report makes several recommendations for the recruitment industry and employers including:Only three in 10 ethnic minority candidates believe they are treated fairly when working with recruitment agencies, according to a survey that exposes high levels of distrust in recruiters. Business in the Community’s
- Critically examining entry requirements, focusing on potential achievement rather than which university or school the individual went to
- Drafting job specifications in plain English and providing an accurate reflection of essential and desirable skills to ensure applications from a wider set of individuals
- Larger employers ensuring that the selection and interview process is undertaken by more than one person, ideally includ