Sexual harassmentPoliceWorkplace cultureLatest NewsCorporate governance

Baroness Casey to lead review of Met Police culture and standards

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Baroness Casey will need to "ask difficult questions", according to Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Baroness Casey will need to "ask difficult questions", according to Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Baroness Casey of Blackstock will lead a review into culture and standards at the Metropolitan Police following the murder of Sarah Everard, it has been announced. Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Baroness Casey would “ask the difficult questions needed for this thorough review”. “We recognise the grave levels of public concern following the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard and other deeply troubling incidents and allegations. I have said that we know a precious bond has been broken,” she said. “The Met has huge numbers of wonderfully professional officers and staff but I also recognise the behaviour of too many is of serious concern.” Dick added that she wanted to create a force that was “compassionate, courageous, professional and always acting with integrity”. Wayne Couzens, a Met Police officer, received a rare whole-life sentence earlier this month after falsely arresting Everard before kidnapping and killing her. Since his sentencing, a freedom of information request revealed that hundreds of officers across UK forces were investigated for sharing offensive and often sexist content on social media. Today a further investigation by the Times newspaper found that 2,000 police have been accused of sexual misconduct offences, including rape, in the last four years. Baroness Casey, a crossbench peer, has a long history of supporting social welfare issues, having been head of the government’s Rough Sleepers’ Unit in 1999 where she led a strategy to reduce the number of people living on the streets by two thirds. She left the civil service in 2017 to establish the Institute for Global Homel
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Police Scotland judgment reveals ‘absolute boys’ club’ culture

Met Police to review its culture and standards

Hundreds of police officers investigated for sharing offensive...

Priority fuel access for key workers urged

Police Scotland HR official accused of misleading tribunal

More workers added to self-isolation exemption list

Three-quarters of police admit to wellbeing difficulties

‘No confidence’ in Priti Patel says Police Federation...

Tribunal rules senior Met Police officer’s sacking was...

Met Police wants clarity on using positive action...