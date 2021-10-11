Baroness Casey to lead review of Met Police culture and standards

investigated for sharing offensive and often sexist content on social media. Today a further investigation by the Times newspaper found that 2,000 police have been accused of sexual misconduct offences, including rape, in the last four years. Baroness Casey, a crossbench peer, has a long history of supporting social welfare issues, having been head of the government’s Rough Sleepers’ Unit in 1999 where she led a strategy to reduce the number of people living on the streets by two thirds. She left the civil service in 2017 to establish the Institute for Global HomelBaroness Casey of Blackstock will lead a review into culture and standards at the Metropolitan Police following the murder of Sarah Everard, it has been announced. Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Baroness Casey would “ask the difficult questions needed for this thorough review”. “We recognise the grave levels of public concern following the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard and other deeply troubling incidents and allegations. I have said that we know a precious bond has been broken,” she said. “The Met has huge numbers of wonderfully professional officers and staff but I also recognise the behaviour of too many is of serious concern.” Dick added that she wanted to create a force that was “compassionate, courageous, professional and always acting with integrity”. Wayne Couzens, a Met Police officer, received a rare whole-life sentence earlier this month after falsely arresting Everard before kidnapping and killing her.