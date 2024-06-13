Wells Fargo fires employees for ‘mouse jiggling’

Latest NewsRedundancyStaff monitoring

by Jo Faragher
US bank Wells Fargo has made a wave of redundancies in recent weeks after claims that employees were ‘faking’ using their keyboards to show they were working.

It disclosed the issue in its recent filings with the country’s financial regulator.

New regulations are in place in the US that require brokers’ home offices to be inspected every three years.

The filings said staff had resigned or been fired “after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work”. According to reports by Bloomberg, more than 12 people were affected.

A spokesperson for the bank said it held employees to the “highest standards” and would not tolerate unethical behaviour.

Staff monitoring

Staff monitoring: ensure you consult before imposing a system 

Half of bosses agree with home worker monitoring 

A number of employers have begun using staff monitoring tools since the post-pandemic increase in remote and hybrid working.

In January, it was reported that EY uses turnstile data to monitor office attendance in case of breaches to its hybrid working policy.

However, services company Serco was ordered by the Information Commissioner’s Office to stop biometric attendance monitoring and fingerprint scanning when workers clock in and out.

The ICO said the company was unlawfully processing biometric data to monitor attendance and to calculate pay. Last year, the data regulator produced workplace monitoring guidance for office-based and remote workers.

Gadgets are available online that enable employees to become “mouse jigglers”, simulating keyboard work while workers do something else.

At the start of 2022, Wells Fargo introduced a hybrid arrangement that required most employees to return to the office for at least part of the week.

 

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

