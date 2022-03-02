NHSVaccinationsCoronavirusLatest NewsPublic sector

Mandatory vaccines for health and social care workers to be scrapped, government confirms

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The requirement for NHS and social care workers to be double vaccinated will end on 15 March
The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed that the requirement for Covid vaccinations for health and social care workers will be scrapped from 15 March. Patient-facing social care staff in England have been required to have two vaccinations since November, and NHS workers were due to come under the same obligation from 1 April. The decision follows a public consultation where 90% of responses supported the removal of the legal requirement, the DHSC said. The government had indicated that the requirement might be removed in January this year, but would be subject to consultation. The consultation received more than 90,000 responses from across the health and social care sector, as well as from members of the public. In a statement, the Department said: “When the original decision was taken to introduce Covid-19 vaccination as a condition of deployment, Delta was the dominant variant. “This has since been replaced by Omicron which is less severe, with the percentage of those requiring emergency care or hospital admission approximately half that of the Delta variant.”

It added that sufficient immunity had built up in the population, reiterating prime minister Boris Johnson’s earlier statement that the UK must “learn to live” with the virus. Remaining coronavirus restrictions were
