Take our audience survey for your chance to win £100

We want to hear from our audience. Whether you’re a daily news reader, a frequent webinar viewer or an occasional job searcher, we want your views.

To ensure we’re delivering the best possible news and resources to our audience, we periodically conduct user surveys.

The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes. As a thank you, all users who complete the survey will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a £100 Amazon voucher. There are two vouchers up for grabs so your chances of winning are doubled!

Click here to take the survey