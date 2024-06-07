Teacher vacancies in UK increase by a fifth

Teacher vacancies increased by 20% to 2,800 in November 2023 from 2,300 in November 2022, and more than doubled in the last three years from 1,100 in November 2020, according to newly released government figures.

Temporarily filled posts also increased; from 2,100 to 3,700 over three years.

The sharp rise in vacancies was causing difficulties in delivering the full curriculum with some subjects being taught by non specialists and supply teachers, said Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT.

Whiteman called on the next government to commit to urgent action to address the shortage. He said: “We have 18,000 more pupils in our schools this year, but the number of new teachers has fallen by almost 4,000, and nearly as many are leaving the profession as are starting out in it.

He said that government measures so far, including the introduction of the Early Career Framework programme targeted at supporting teachers within their first two years, had failed to get to grips with the situation.

Reducing workload and reversing real terms pay cuts were among measures that could help improve the situation, in addition to reforming Ofsted inspections, which were harmful and “high stakes”, he said.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the increase in vacancies was “a consequence of the government’s neglect of the education system over a much longer period”. Effectively lowering pay despite “longstanding concerns around funding, workload and accountability, has driven people away from teaching”.

The Department for Education figures showed that despite the increase in vacancies there had been an increase of 300 full-time equivalent teachers since last year and an increase of 27,300 since 2010 when the school workforce census began.

In 2023 there were 44,002 entrants into the profession, 3,900 fewer than in 2022, but 43,522 teachers left the profession, only 400 less than in 2022.

The workforce report does not explore reasons behind the figures but last month in parliament, the Education Committee’s report on teacher recruitment, training and retention suggested that the main issues causing teachers to leave the profession included workloads, pay, disruptive pupil behaviour, a lack of career development opportunities and pressure from having to support pupils with their mental health or family matters.

The Labour Party last month pledged to recruit 6,500 teachers as a matter of urgency in one of its “first steps for change” proposals. Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, welcomed the party’s plan. He said: “An incoming government will inherit an urgent and escalating teacher recruitment and retention crisis. This matters for every child and family.

There were 282,900 full-time equivalent teaching assistants, an increase of 1,800 since last year and an increase of 61,400 since 2011.

Pupil to teacher ratios are similar to last year: 20.8 pupils per teacher in nurseries and primary schools (up 0.1 on last year), and 16.8 in secondary schools (no change) .

The number of teachers entering and leaving service both fell though the number of entrants continues to be higher than for leavers. This, combined with changes in working patterns and an increase in unqualified teachers, resulted in a marginal increase in the number of teachers in England.

Almost nine in 10 teachers remain teaching in state-funded schools in England one year after qualification.

