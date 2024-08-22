Number of young people not in work or education rises to 872,000

The number of young people who are not in work, education or training (Neet) is now 872,000, Office for National Statistics data for the quarter from April to June 2004 has revealed.

Among those aged 16 to 24 years, 12.2% are Neet, up 0.9 percentage points on the year and representing a sharp rise from the 798,000 reported in the same period in 2023.

Published on the day that GCSE results and Level 1 and 2 VTQ qualifications were released (22 August), the data also revealed that the increase was largely among young men, with their Neet numbers rising by 69,000 to 493,000 compared with the previous year.

In April to June 2024, about 332,000 young people were Neet and unemployed, a reduction of 1,000 on the year. Overall, an estimated 540,000 were Neet and economically inactive in the UK, an increase of 75,000 on the year

The report highlighted that the number of unemployed Neet men aged 16 to 24 years decreased by 24,000 from the same period in 2023, while the number of Neet unemployed women in the same age bracket increased by 23,000 on the year.

Commenting on the data, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Every young person needs a good start to their working life, to set them on a path of opportunity and security. But over the last few years the number of young people not earning or learning continued to increase.”

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 14,5% were Neet, down 0.4 percentage points on the quarter but up 1.1 percentage points on the year.

Nowak added: “The Labour government has already recognised the need for change, promising a youth guarantee to help young people into work, training or an apprenticeship. As plans are developed, it will be vital that young people are better able to access genuine opportunities that can help them get the best possible start in their careers.”

