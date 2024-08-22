Latest NewsJobseekingEducation - further and higherEducation - school

Number of young people not in work or education rises to 872,000

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / 1000 Words
The number of young people who are not in work, education or training (Neet) is now 872,000, Office for National Statistics data for the quarter from April to June 2004 has revealed.

Among those aged 16 to 24 years, 12.2% are Neet, up 0.9 percentage points on the year and representing a sharp rise from the 798,000 reported in the same period in 2023.

Published on the day that GCSE results and Level 1 and 2 VTQ qualifications were released (22 August), the data also revealed that the increase was largely among young men, with their Neet numbers rising by 69,000 to 493,000 compared with the previous year.

In April to June 2024, about 332,000 young people were Neet and unemployed, a reduction of 1,000 on the year. Overall, an estimated 540,000 were Neet and economically inactive in the UK, an increase of 75,000 on the year

UK NEET statistics

Report highlights plight of NEET young women

NEET numbers at record low, according to government figures

Government to pay to get NEETs into work or training

The report highlighted that the number of unemployed Neet men aged 16 to 24 years decreased by 24,000 from the same period in 2023, while the number of Neet unemployed women in the same age bracket increased by 23,000 on the year.

Commenting on the data, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Every young person needs a good start to their working life, to set them on a path of opportunity and security. But over the last few years the number of young people not earning or learning continued to increase.”

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 14,5% were Neet, down 0.4 percentage points on the quarter but up 1.1 percentage points on the year.

Nowak added: “The Labour government has already recognised the need for change, promising a youth guarantee to help young people into work, training or an apprenticeship. As plans are developed, it will be vital that young people are better able to access genuine opportunities that can help them get the best possible start in their careers.”

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

