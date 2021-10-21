Two-thirds say work has made them feel unwell

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The report by occupational health and wellbeing services provider PAM Group says that employers must do more to create healthy working practices, including facilitating a good work-life balance and addressing overwork, and not simply rely on health and wellbeing apps to help staff self-manage conditions – although these do have their place. The survey of 1,000 employees commissioned for its 'Health at work' report found 86% agreed that their employer has a responsibility for their wellbeing, with 62% stating that the health and wellbeing support provided would make them less likely to want to look for a new job. Mental health continues to be the biggest issue affecting employee wellbeing: 75% said they had been extremely or somewhat affected by stress, 72% had felt anxious, 64% had felt depressed, and 20% had been extremely affected by feelings of loneliness and isolation.Fatigue and burnout (64%) and work-related stress (63%) are also significant concerns, and more than a quarter of employees had been diagnosed with clinical anxiety or depression. Physical health concerns are also prevalent, with 24% experiencing a musculoskeletal concern and 5% having a heart condition. Eight per cent of those polled said they had experienced long Covid. Louise Abbs, managing director of PAM Wellbeing, said: “Employers must be more proactive. Not l