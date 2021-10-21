Two-thirds say work has made them feel unwell

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Organisations must take a more proactive approach to helping their employees stay healthy, according to report that reveals two-thirds of employees believe their work has made them unwell or has undermined their health. The report by occupational health and wellbeing services provider PAM Group says that employers must do more to create healthy working practices, including facilitating a good work-life balance and addressing overwork, and not simply rely on health and wellbeing apps to help staff self-manage conditions – although these do have their place. The survey of 1,000 employees commissioned for its 'Health at work' report found 86% agreed that their employer has a responsibility for their wellbeing, with 62% stating that the health and wellbeing support provided would make them less likely to want to look for a new job. Mental health continues to be the biggest issue affecting employee wellbeing: 75% said they had been extremely or somewhat affected by stress, 72% had felt anxious, 64% had felt depressed, and 20% had been extremely affected by feelings of loneliness and isolation.
