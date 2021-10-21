AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsOH service delivery

Two-thirds say work has made them feel unwell

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Organisations must take a more proactive approach to helping their employees stay healthy, according to report that reveals two-thirds of employees believe their work has made them unwell or has undermined their health. The report by occupational health and wellbeing services provider PAM Group says that employers must do more to create healthy working practices, including facilitating a good work-life balance and addressing overwork, and not simply rely on health and wellbeing apps to help staff self-manage conditions – although these do have their place. The survey of 1,000 employees commissioned for its 'Health at work' report found 86% agreed that their employer has a responsibility for their wellbeing, with 62% stating that the health and wellbeing support provided would make them less likely to want to look for a new job. Mental health continues to be the biggest issue affecting employee wellbeing: 75% said they had been extremely or somewhat affected by stress, 72% had felt anxious, 64% had felt depressed, and 20% had been extremely affected by feelings of loneliness and isolation. Fatigue and burnout (64%) and work-related stress (63%) are also significant concerns, and more than a quarter of employees had been diagnosed with clinical anxiety or depression. Physical health concerns are also prevalent, with 24% experiencing a musculoskeletal concern and 5% having a heart condition. Eight per cent of those polled said they had experienced long Covid. Louise Abbs, managing director of PAM Wellbeing, said: “Employers must be more proactive. Not l
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Why health and wellbeing must be at the...

Half of employers still failing to support menopause

Up to 5.5 million could have diabetes by...

Warning of mental health ‘tipping point’ without more...

Almost 1.5 million have missed a breast screening

Education, collaboration and access key to increasing vaccine...

Lockdown boredom and anxiety drove increase in smoking

‘Future of work commission’ needed to ensure work...

Improved rest facilities will boost health workers’ wellbeing

SOM outlines proposals for universal occupational health access