University of East Anglia set for nine days of strikes

University of East Anglia staff began nine days of strike action yesterday (1 May) over a threat of compulsory redundancies and lack of financial transparency.

The University and College Union (UCU) said the walkouts come after months of negotiations in which UEA had refused to rule out compulsory redundancies, despite hundreds of staff already leaving through voluntary means, redeployment or resignation. About 30 individuals remain at risk, a figure equivalent to fewer than 10 full-time roles, less than 0.25% of the university’s overall budget.

UCU said that the university management had rejected its proposals of alternative financial measures that it claimed would have saved more than three times the remaining staffing costs.

A strike was also held in March in response to the university’s plans to cut 170 full-time positions as part of efforts to save £11m.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “It is outrageous that UEA is pressing ahead with compulsory redundancies when so many staff have already left and alternatives have been offered.

“UEA staff have gone above and beyond to protect students and save the university money. It’s time for management to do the right thing, drop the threats, engage meaningfully, and commit to real accountability.”

The union has called on the university’s executive team to remove the threat of compulsory redundancies and “enter into meaningful dialogue over the future of the institution”.

UEA said although it regretted industrial action was going ahead, “our priority remains ensuring the student learning experience is protected throughout the period of action.”

It added it was making every effort to keep up with its research work, to support students and work with staff to “deliver the necessary savings that will secure the university’s long-term future”.

In February, 86% of balloted UCU members at the university voted to go on strike. The latest strike dates at UEA are 2, 6-7, 9 and 13-16 May.

In March, the UCU warned that up to 10,000 university jobs could go as higher education in the UK faced an “unprecedented crisis”.

