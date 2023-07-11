Adjustments Passports announced for disabled veterans

The government has announced new ‘Adjustments Passports’ in an effort to support hundreds of sick and disabled leavers from the Armed Forces to start and stay in employment.

The scheme, announced by the Department for Work and Pensions and the Ministry of Defence, aims to help those leaving service with an injury, disability or health condition to move more smoothly into work.

The passport provides a transferable record of any workplace adjustments the veteran may need, such as changes to working hours or specialist equipment, making it easier for them to transition into work, progress and move between jobs.

The document removes the need for reassessment, which can often be a barrier to disabled people and those with health conditions staying in work.

Minister for disabled people, health and work Tom Pursglove said: “We know that for people who require workplace adjustments, receiving the right support at the right time can be difficult, especially for service leavers’ starting a civilian job for the first time.

“I am thrilled that the Adjustments Passport will address this difficulty, giving service leavers the confidence that their needs will be met, and removing the need for multiple assessments. Sustained, rewarding employment boosts wellbeing, and I am proud that we will be supporting people who have served our country to transition back to civilian life and start, stay and succeed in work.”

Armed Forces leavers can download a copy of the passport from the government website, with an interactive digital version of the passport expected to be launched later this year.

Dr Andrew Murrison, minister for defence people, veterans and service families, said: “It’s our duty to support people whilst they transition into civilian life. The service leavers’ Adjustments Passport will help those that need workplace adjustments by simplifying the process and enabling potential employers to provide the right support.

“Ex-service personnel bring a wealth of skills and experience to the workplace which is why they are in demand. This Adjustments Passport is another step in realising their full potential at work.”

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco Group’s chief product officer and executive sponsor of its Armed Forces network, said: “We’re proud of our Gold Covenant Award status, which recognises our work to support veterans’ – thousands of whom we’re delighted to call Tesco colleagues.

“We are committed to working with DWP to build upon our Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award and we’ll continue to support those leaving the Armed Forces as they re-enter civilian work life – offering them a number of adjustments to make the transition as smooth as possible.”

The passport will also provide advice on the various types of funding and support available to support employers with recruitment and retention.

D&I opportunities currently on PT Jobs