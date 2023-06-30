Visa changes could see Australia become a magnet for UK labour

Far more younger people from the UK will be allowed to work in Australia by the end of this year as the age limit for working holiday visas is set to go up to 35 from the current 30.

The changes are being brought in under the free trade agreement signed by the UK and Australia last year and will also make it easier for Australians to work and live in the UK. Up to 16 million UK adults will be eligible to work in Australia as a result.

A similar agreement was struck between New Zealand and the UK to expand working holiday visas up to 35-year-olds.

The scheme will allow Brits to work and live in Australia for up to three years, with various restrictions on the type of work that visitors are allowed to do lifted by 2024.

Previously, British working holidaymakers had to complete 88 days’ agricultural work if they wished to stay in Australia, for every additional year they would like to stay on. But this is being phased out in favour of the looser arrangements, giving more freedom to work across industries.

The three-year allowance does not have to be consecutive and can be taken at any time up until the age of 35.

According to Tourism Australia, there are about 35,000 arrivals from the UK on working holiday visas each year and many stay on.

Sally Cope, UK regional general manager for Tourism Australia, said large scale sports events were increasing interest from younger visitors: “It’s an exciting time and these big sporting events, like the FIFA women’s football world cup and Olympics in Brisbane in 2032, offer the temporary contract type work that young visitors want.”

Restrictions are also easing for Australians, who from July this year will be able to apply for UK working holiday visas up to the age of 35, instead of 30, and stay for three years instead of two.

Brits could also be attracted to the idea of heading Down Under by higher wages: Australia’s minimum wage is currently $21.38 (£11.22) with the UK’s minimum wage standing at £10.42, for those aged over 23 years old.

Earlier this year the Western Australian government claimed some success in recruiting UK public sector employees to work in the state. It had aimed to lure 30,000 away from their health, police and teacher roles in Britain.

