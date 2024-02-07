AustraliaLatest NewsOvertimeWork-life balance

Australia to give workers ‘right to disconnect’

by Jo Faragher
Australian employment minister Tony Burke
Australia will introduce new laws giving workers the ‘right to disconnect’ outside of work hours, with potential fines for employers that breach the rule.

The new right is part of a raft of changes to industrial relations laws proposed by the federal government aimed at protecting workers’ rights and restoring work-life balance.

This right already exists in a small number of countries including France, where it was introduced in 2017. Spain and Portugal also have the right.

Australian employment minister Tony Burke said that a majority of senators across the country have already declared their support for the legislation.

Under the new rules, employees would be prevented from working unpaid overtime, and protected against “unreasonable contact” outside working hours. The bill is expected to be introduced in parliament later this week.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said: “What we are simply saying is that someone who isn’t being paid 24 hours a day shouldn’t be penalised if they’re not online and available 24 hours a day.”

The bill will also include other worker provisions such as a clearer pathway from temporary to permanent work, and minimum standards for temporary workers and truck drivers.

But Andrew McKellar, chief executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the proposed legislation was a “dumb idea”, claiming it would be impractical and unworkable.

The Green party, which was first to propose the rule last year, celebrated the support for the bill.

Leader Adam Bandt said: “Australians work an average of six weeks unpaid overtime each year, equating to AUS$92 billion in unpaid wages (£47.55 billion).”

A survey by the Prospect union in 2021 found that two-thirds of remote workers would like to see a right to disconnect enshrined into UK law.

 

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

