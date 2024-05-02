Local authoritiesLatest NewsEducationIndustrial action / strikesEqual pay

Birmingham schools to strike over equal pay claim

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Birmingham City Council's offices in Victoria Square
Image: Shutterstock
Birmingham City Council's offices in Victoria Square
Image: Shutterstock

Teaching assistants, catering staff and other workers at 35 Birmingham schools are to strike because of delays in settling equal pay claims.

The GMB union said the action would take place on 14 May, during Sats exam week, and stem from Birmingham City Council’s failure to make progress on the claims.

The local authority says it is committed to resolve the historic pay issues although talks with unions are said to have stalled.

Birmingham schools strike

Birmingham council workers in strike ballot over equal pay

Birmingham City Council and unions agree job evaluation scheme

About 1,500 school support workers including grounds maintenance staff would take part in the action, said the GMB.

The council is trying to agree a new job and grading system that it hopes will lead to a resolution in the equal pay dispute.

The dispute relates to claims staff in female-dominated roles, such as teaching assistants, have historically been underpaid in relation to those in male-dominated areas of the council, such as waste collection.

Last September Birmingham council declared itself effectively bankrupt because of the claim of up to £760m and an £80m overspend on an IT system.

According to the council, the £760m was the “maximum potential liability” and the actual figure could be lower.

GMB organiser Alice Reynolds said: “Birmingham’s equal pay crisis only ends when council bosses’ hand back the wages they have stolen from women workers.

“Taking strike action is always a last resort, but these workers have had enough of council delays and broken promises,” she added.

The council said it had been talking with GMB leaders about equal pay since November 2021.

It said after the “further agreement” made with trade unions in October last year, it had begun work on “a new approach to job evaluation to settle Birmingham’s equal pay issues once and for all”.

The authority said it was “keen to work together with GMB to explore solutions, as it remains committed to resolving historic equal pay issues and settling all legitimate claims from our employees”.

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities


Browse all comp and benefits jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Woman wins £48k following ‘effective demotion’ after equal...

World Bank: how equality for women would boost...

Equal pay regime could be extended to race...

Birmingham City Council ponders 600 job cuts

Younger and higher paid women more likely to...

Birmingham council workers in strike ballot over equal...

Discrimination against young women on the rise

Tesco equal pay test cases to move to...

Regional bias in women’s pay levels revealed

Sharp rise in businesses promoting their support for...