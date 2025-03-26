Barnet Council to face equal pay claim worth ‘tens of millions’

Around 400 women are to join an equal pay claim against Barnet Council in London, according to the GMB union.

The women, who work as school support staff in the borough, argue that there are structural pay differences between predominantly female roles and those carried out by men. This would be the first equal pay claim of its kind in a London council.

The union, which is supporting the women in their claim, points out that Barnet’s refuse staff (predominantly men) currently receive a full day’s pay, even if they complete their work early.

Some refuse workers have also been paid a retention bonus, while school support staff have not, despite schools struggling to hang on to staff.

GMB claims that the head of HR at Barnet Council has refused to meet with the union since January, and that the women have been unable to settle the claim through negotiations.

Beverley Gunning, GMB Barnet branch secretary, said: “It is shameful that we must take Barnet Council to court to make them do the right thing, but we will do whatever is necessary to fight for the money our members are owed after years of systemic gender pay discrimination.

“The work of school support staff is vital, and these members are already some of the council’s lowest paid staff.

“These loyal and committed workers deserve for Barnet to settle the full amount owed, set things right for the future, and issue an unreserved apology from the council.

“The longer it takes to settle this claim, the larger the settlement will grow. Barnet Council is running out of time.”

GMB has previously represented female workers at Brighton & Hove City Council in a similar dispute.

A spokesperson for Barnet Council said: “Barnet Council takes its equalities and equal pay responsibilities very seriously. We are always happy to meet with union colleagues.

“GMB is yet to set out which staff, at which grades, in which schools they believe have a claim. GMB has also overlooked that, while school staff in maintained schools are legally employed by the council, schools undertake their own recruitment, hold their own HR records, set their own recruitment and retention policies, and make local decisions about working practices.”

