Social mobilityApprenticeshipsLatest NewsEarly careersEducation - further and higher

Student employers: ‘reform apprenticeship levy to boost youth employment’

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The next government should focus on the apprenticeship levy and employability programmes for people from disadvantaged backgrounds to help increase youth employment, an organisation representing graduate employers has said.

According to the Institute of Student Employers (ISE), current legal structures and regulations are hindering employers’ ability to hire graduates and apprentices, despite the need to fill skills gaps across the economy.

The number of 16 to 24-year-olds who are economically inactive has surged since the Covid-19 pandemic, with around 12% of people in this age group estimated to be in this situation at the end of 2023.

ISE has unveiled a five-step manifesto that it hopes the next UK government will adopt to assist organisations to invest in early careers programmes.

Youth employment

How Virgin Media O2 offers early careers opportunities for all

Graduates feel full office attendance is expected

Young people turning down jobs because of upfront cost

Stephen Isherwood, joint CEO of ISE, said: “Education structures, vocational and academic education routes, labour market regulations, social inclusion policies and migration rules all impact how employers hire and develop people.

“With enlightened government policies many of the barriers that hinder a fully functioning early career market would fall away. Pathways through education and into work should develop the skills and abilities that employers seek.

“ISE members alone spend millions each year hiring and developing students who go on to add many, many times that value to the UK economy. A vibrant graduate and apprentice employment market is vital to the UK’s social and economic wellbeing.”

The five policies the ISE wants the next government to adopt include:

  1. Reforming the apprenticeship levy to enable employers to recruit more apprentices and deliver more skills training, particularly to school and college leavers
  2. Improving funding for employability support for people from disadvantaged backgrounds that delivers access to work experience for all students in secondary, further and higher education
  3. Investing in resources to ensure that careers work in all schools and colleges is structured and led by a qualified professionals
  4. Delivering legislation to end unpaid internships and work experience that lasts longer than two weeks
  5. Developing a stable international visa regime that supports hiring needs across the UK.

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

How Virgin Media O2 offers early careers opportunities...

LPC recommends national living wage covers all over-18s

Northern Trains to recruit 300 on to apprenticeships

Government to pay full apprenticeship cost for SMEs

Budget 2024 reaction: Boost or banter?

Babcock to create 1,000 jobs at shipbuilding site

Busy Bees: Retention and attraction in the burgeoning...

More collaboration would improve school outreach, report finds

Apprentice minimum wage ‘not enough to cover living...

M&S HR chief calls for apprenticeship reform