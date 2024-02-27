British Transport Police scraps annual fitness test

The British Transport Police has scrapped its job-related fitness test for existing officers because of concerns it indirectly discriminated against women.

All police officers have been required to take part in an annual fitness test, in which they have to run up and down a 15-metre track and complete each shuttle before a beep sound, to continue in a frontline role.

According to the College of Policing, officers must reach at least a score of 5.4, which means running at least in time with the beeps for four shuttles at level 5. This requires running for 3 minutes and 35 seconds and covering 525m. If they repeatedly fail the test, officers can be put on light duties or back-office work.

British Transport Police (BTP), which polices the railways in England, Scotland and Wales, has become the first police force to drop the test for existing officers and police community support officers (PCSOs), but the test remains mandatory for all new recruits and those in specialist roles, such as firearm officers and taser-trained officers.

In its 2021 gender pay gap report, BTP said it had concerns about the impact the fitness test had on women, particularly those going through menopause.

It told the Mail on Sunday that as of June 2022, 8% of female officers had failed the test compared with 1.9% of men.

Rachael Etebar, director of people and culture at the British Transport Police, said: “Following consultation with our workforce in August 2022 we took the decision to remove the job-related fitness test (JRFT) as a pre-requisite for existing officers and PCSOs.

“We know this is a topic which can provoke strong views. That is why we have carried out extensive engagement with our officers and staff to ensure that we were making the right decision for BTP and the wellbeing of our employees.

“The removal of the JRFT does not mean the removal of personal or professional responsibility and maintaining a good level of fitness for those who are operationally deployed so they can respond to the unique demands of policing will remain. This was already in place long before the JRFT was introduced.

“We have carefully monitored our data following this change and have seen no difference as a result. There has been no rise in injuries and it has meant we have returned 50 officers back to the frontline whilst avoiding any indirect discrimination.”

