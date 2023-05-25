ManufacturingLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesPay settlements

Coca-Cola workers to strike at UK soft drinks plant

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Nigel Graver/Shutterstock
Nigel Graver/Shutterstock

Workers at Coca-Cola’s soft drinks plant in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, are set to strike for 14 days next month in a dispute over pay.

Hundreds of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners workers at Europe’s largest soft drinks plant – which also produces Sprite, Fanta and Schweppes tonics – voted in favour of industrial action by a margin of 87% in the dispute over pay which the union Unite has said does nothing to address the cost-of-living crisis.

Coca-Cola strike

Strikes: Documentary gains access inside the unions

Junior doctors to strike across England in June

Who is on strike and when?

The Coca-Cola pay deal across different grades amounts to an average pay increase of 6%. Unite said this was insufficient at a time when inflation measured by the retail prices index is still in double digits.

Unite regional officer Chris Rawlinson said: “Coco-Cola’s pay offer has fallen flat. The vast majority of the workforce has joined Unite to fight for fair pay.

“Now a series of strikes will inevitably shut down the production of Britain’s favourite soft drinks, including Coca-Cola. But industrial action can still be avoided at Europe’s biggest soft drinks plant if bosses realise that they must pay workers a fair wage from the company’s enormous profits.”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners generated revenues of more than €17.2 billion (£15bn) and an operating profit of €2.1 billion (£1.8bn) last year.

Workers at the Wakefield plant, which can produce 360,000 cans and 132,000 bottles of drink per hour, are planning 14 days of strikes between 8 and 22 June.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Offering workers a real-terms pay cut when business is booming is nothing short of corporate greed. The workforce is rightly furious at the company’s profiteering.”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has been approached for comment.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Strikes: Documentary gains access inside the unions

Who is on strike and when?

Royal Mail dispute: postal union pauses vote on...

Junior doctors to strike across England in June

MPs vote down strikes bill amendments

Teachers’ pay review body recommends 6.5% pay increase

First female chief conciliator for Acas

Strikes bill passes House of Lords after amendments

One in five workers’ right to strike threatened...

RMT set for more strikes with new mandate