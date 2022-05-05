Avoiding constructive dismissal claims (webinar)

It is crucial that employers follow a fair dismissal procedure and take all necessary steps to minimise the risk of unfair dismissal claims and reputational damage. But supposing it is the employee who leaves and then claims constructive dismissal? What risks does the employer face?

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar which took place on Thursday 5 May 2022, Max Winthrop, partner and head of the employment law team of Short, Richardson & Forth, guides you through everything you need to know about constructive dismissals and how they can be defended if your employer ends up facing an employment tribunal claim.

This free webinar guides you through various issues around constructive dismissal, including:

what amounts to a fundamental breach of contract;

the best ways to avoid fundamentally breaching an employee’s contract of employment;

circumstances where the employee may have waived or affirmed the breach of their contract of employment;

whether repudiatory conduct by an employer has to be the sole cause of an employee leaving;

“last straw” cases – ie where the employee relies on a final action from the employer following an alleged series of less serious breaches; and

whether an employer can cure a breach of an employee’s contract of employment.

The webinar includes a Q&A session. Watch on-demand.

Webinar presenter and speaker

Fiona Cuming is a senior employment law editor at XpertHR. Before joining, Fiona spent a number of years working as a solicitor specialising in employment law. Fiona has advised employers, trade unions and employees on the full range of employment law issues, and is an experienced litigator in the tribunals and higher courts.

Max Winthrop is a partner and head of the employment team at Short Richardson & Forth. Noted by both Chambers Guide to the Legal Profession and the Legal 500 as a leading practitioner in employment law, Max regularly appears in tribunals up and down the country as well as in the appeal courts. You can find Max on LinkedIn @Max Winthrop.