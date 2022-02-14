GenderBelief discriminationLatest NewsLGBTReligious discrimination

Doctor who lost job over transgender pronoun views launches appeal

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Dr David Mackereth
PA Images / Alamy
Dr David Mackereth
PA Images / Alamy

A Christian doctor who lost his job after refusing to refer to transgender people by their preferred pronouns is to challenge a legal judgment that his views on gender are ‘incompatible with human dignity’ and discriminatory. In 2019, an employment tribunal in Birmingham dismissed Dr David Mackereth’s claim for religious discrimination and harassment after he lost his job as a health and disabilities assessor for the Department for Work and Pensions. His appeal against employment judge Perry’s decision will be heard by the Employment Appeal Tribunal on 28 and 29 March. He hopes the judgment will be overturned, following the ruling in the case of Maya Forstater last year.  In that case, the judge found that Forstater, who had her contract terminated because of tweets about her personal views on transgender issues, was entitled to express those views as they constituted a philosophical belief under the Equality Act 2010. Dr Mackereth, now an A&E doctor, lost his job as a health assessor for the DWP in 2018. DWP’s policy states that transgender individuals should be referred to by their preferred name, gender pronoun and title. However, during a training session, Dr Mackereth said that using pronouns that did not match a person’s sex at birth would be incompatible with his Christian faith. He was later dismissed by employment agency Advanced Personnel Management, which employed him as a contract worker for DWP, because he refused to identify clients by their relevant gender instead of the sex they were assigned at birth.

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

