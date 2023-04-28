Don’t rush into removing BTecs, committee urges

Rushing into the reform of post-16 qualifications, such as removing BTecs in favour of T Levels, could deepen worker shortages in the future, according to an education committee inquiry.

The cross-party House of Commons committee concluded that the government’s plans to withdraw funding from Applied General Qualifications, which include BTecs, have not given sufficient time to evaluate the roll-out of the new T Levels.

It said a “wholesale review” of 16-19 funding was needed, and urged the government to address issues with T-Levels and apprenticeships before withdrawing money from certain areas. More targeted support for disadvantaged students would support better social mobility, it added.

T-Levels were introduced in the 2019/20 academic year as a technical or vocational alternative to A-Levels. The first qualifications covered only three subjects, and these have gradually grown in the intervening years.

However, there was little awareness of the qualifications among parents, and many employers felt unprepared to offer the necessary work placements for students to cover the 45-60 days needed.

The committee’s report, The future of post-16 qualifications, said the Department for Education should place a moratorium on withdrawing funding “until there is robust evidence that T Levels are demonstrably more effective at helping students progress, meeting industry needs and promoting social mobility”.

As it stands, the withdrawal of funding means there is a risk of students running out of options to enrol on technical courses at 16, which could lead to higher rates of 16 to 18-year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neet).

It said this was the conclusion of the “vast majority” of those who submitted evidence to the inquiry.

Other concerns included unequal access to industry placements in different regions, and a decline in employer interest in offering placements.

The committee also found that a transition programme aimed at learners who require an additional year of preparation due to special educational needs or lower academic attainment only led to 14% ultimately taking the T-Level course.

The inquiry also reviewed take-up and effectiveness of apprenticeships, revealing a 41% decline in under-19s starting apprenticeships between 2015/16 and 2021/22.

The majority of apprenticeships are pursued by “older, more qualified adults”, it found. The committee urged the government to reverse the decline in take-up through incentives for young learner places, or by enabling small businesses to share an apprentice.

Education Committee chair, the MP Robin Walker, said it was important to “declutter the post-16 landscape” and raise the status of technical qualifications, but more promotion of T-Levels is needed among students and employers if they are to make a meaningful difference.

“We have concerns about the feasibility of scaling up T Levels, and as it stands, the planned withdrawal of AGQs will constrict student choice and could deepen the skills shortages that these reforms are meant to fix, including in vital sectors such as social care – effectively pulling the rug from under the further education system,” he said.

“Ministers must also ensure T Levels don’t leave students unrewarded for their efforts.

“Clear pathways need to be established to ensure T Level graduates can seamlessly progress to a range of destinations including undergraduate degrees, apprenticeships and higher technical qualifications.

“We also call on DfE to reverse the sharp decline in apprenticeship starts and address the perverse situation where the majority of apprenticeships are being given to older, already highly qualified adults at the expense of young people, and the taxpayer.”

