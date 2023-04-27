Aslef announces new train driver strike dates

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has announced new strike dates, with about 13,000 drivers walking out over three days: 12 May, 31 May and 3 June.

On Wednesday 26 April, Aslef rejected an offer from 16 train companies, including a 4% pay rise over two years as well as changes to working conditions. Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan called the offer from the Rail Delivery Group “risible”.

He said the proposal did not look as if it had been “designed to be accepted” because it did not keep pace with the cost of living, which soared by more than 10% in the year to March.

Whelan said: “The blame for this action lies, fairly and squarely, at the feet of the employers who have forced our hand over this by their intransigence.”

The strike will cause major disruption on 3 June, the day of the FA Cup Final and the Epsom Derby. Workers at all 16 major train operators will take part in the strike.

As well as strikes, Aslef said it would withdraw non-contractual overtime from 15 May to 20 May and again on 13 May and 1 June.

Whelan said it was now up to the employers “to come up with a more sensible, and realistic, offer”. He called on the government “not to hinder this process.”

Transport secretary Mark Harper said: “It is deeply disappointing that Aslef has decided to call strikes and ban overtime, targeting thousands of people attending the UK’s first Eurovision event in 25 years [being held the day after the 12 May action] – including Ukrainians displaced by Putin’s war – and the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final.

“The fair and reasonable offer from the RDG included urgent reform to ensure our railways are financially sustainable for the benefit of passengers, rail workers and the taxpayer as well as delivering a pay rise – for members whose salary already averages £60,000 a year.

“Aslef needs to call off these strikes and give their members a say on this offer.”

