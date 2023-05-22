Belief discriminationLatest NewsEmployment tribunals

English nationalism is not a philosophical belief, says tribunal

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Mr Cave, who was dismissed from the Open University, sought to claim that English nationalism was a philosophical belief.
Image: Pajor Pawel / Shutterstock.com
Mr Cave, who was dismissed from the Open University, sought to claim that English nationalism was a philosophical belief.
Image: Pajor Pawel / Shutterstock.com

English nationalism is not a ‘philosophical belief’, an employment tribunal has ruled in a case involving an employee who was dismissed for voicing racist views on social media.

Mr Cave brought a belief discrimination claim against the Open University after he was dismissed from his acting project co-ordinator role in July 2020, following complaints about racist remarks he had made on Twitter and YouTube.

One tweet in reply to Star Wars actor John Boyega said: “Why does a person who speaks and acts like a foreigner expect to be treated the same as an Englishman in England? The entitlement of these people….”

Philosophical belief

Philosophical belief in employment law

Supporting Glasgow Rangers is not a philosophical belief, finds tribunal

Landmark ruling: ethical veganism is a philosophical belief

Maya Forstater wins belief discrimination case over gender-critical views

Cave also commented on a post by lawyer Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, which celebrated her African heritage, with: “F**k off and go home!”.

He had used an alias on social media and some of the content had been deleted by the time he was spoken to by the Open University.

There was no evidence that Cave had discussed these beliefs at work, but the Open University received both internal and external complaints about his social media posts.

Asked about his beliefs, Cave told the employment tribunal sitting in Cambridge that he described himself as an “English nationalist” and believed that mass immigration has been “destructive and unhealthy”.

He believed that the government should discriminate in favour of people he deemed “British”, for example in the provision of social housing. It was his view that those who are black or Jewish are not part of the English nation.

Asked to explain his tweet to Boyega in the context of his belief, Cave said he didn’t consider Boyega to be British because he is of African descent, had a Nigerian flag on his Twitter account and identifies with his Nigerian ancestry. He also took exception to Boyega’s use of the word “mandem” and stated, “English people don’t use that language”.

The Open University’s lawyer argued that the claimant’s belief in denying public services because of race amounted to “being destructive of human dignity”. Cave’s belief could be said to be “akin to Nazism as it has, at its core, a belief in ethnocentric nationalism”, the lawyer said.

Employment judge Isabel Manley dismissed Cave’s discrimination claim. She said his belief in English nationalism could not be categorised as a philosophical belief worthy of protection under the Equality Act 2010 as it was “not worthy of respect in a democratic society for several reasons” and “incompatible with human dignity and conflicts with the fundamental rights of others”.

The judgment says: “The claimant’s unequivocal belief that those who are Black or Jewish are not part of the English nation, for example, patently seriously discriminates against people within those groups. It is, at the very least, ethnocentric, as described by the respondent’s representative and could also arguably be described as racist and/or anti-semitic.

“This is not just a belief that is shocking, offensive or disturbing to others, though it may well be all those things. It is a belief that, in at least some respects, is akin to Nazism.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Care home wins ‘no jab, no job’ case

Lack of inclusion blights working lives of many...

Supporting Glasgow Rangers is not a philosophical belief,...

Discrimination because of protected beliefs: what do employers...

How to create an inclusive workplace for religion

Barrister wins gender critical belief discrimination claim

Maya Forstater wins belief discrimination case over gender-critical...

Christian doctor loses transgender pronoun case, but beliefs...

School discriminated against Christian caretaker who tweeted against...

Philosophical belief: barrister’s tribunal claim against Stonewall begins