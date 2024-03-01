Heathrow border staff balloted over fresh strike action

More than 600 Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport are being balloted over potential strike action, the Public and Commercial Services union has revealed.

PCS said that its members carrying out immigration controls and passport checks are angry over proposed changes to their shift patterns and working conditions, due to commence in April.

The ballot begins today (1 March) and will run until 22 March, which could mean strike action takes place during the Easter school holidays.

PCS said the proposed changes would force workers to choose between finding another job or losing their allowances. Some employees would need to sign up to new shift patterns.

General secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members at Heathrow are united in their opposition to these draconian plans.

“This is an appalling way to treat long-serving, dedicated staff, so it’s no wonder we’ve recruited hundreds of members in recent weeks.

“The employer can avoid strike action by withdrawing these plans, so the ball’s very much in their court.”

Border security was one of the first public services to enact controversial minimum service levels (MSL) legislation in December 2023.

The regulations allow employers to require workers to come in during strike action and provide a minimum level of service.

MSLs in other sectors have not been widely used so far. In rail for example, LNER had planned to impose minimum service levels but this would have led to a single day’s strike action turning into six, so it decided against.

However, Border Force could feasibly argue that it needs a certain level of staffing at airport security and other entry points and therefore impose the legislation.

The MSLs covering border services include both Border Force and HM Passport Office.

In January, PCS said it would launch a judicial review into the regulations, claiming they contravened the right to strike enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

