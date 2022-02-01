PROMOTED CONTENTLatest News

How Can Music Affect Your Mood and Reduce Stress?

Did you know that listening to music has both a mental and physical impact on your body?  While most of us listen to music for entertainment, we should also know that it can help boost your overall wellbeing. From reducing stress and improving cognitive performance, to encouraging and inspiring creativity, the power of music is truly amazing. In fact, researchers at Stanford University have even claimed that music seems to be able to affect brain function “to the same extent as medication in many circumstances.”

Music can influence your mood

It won’t be a surprise to most that music can affect the human brain emotionally. We all have that one song that brings us to tears, at the same time as having a song that really pumps you up and gets you going again. Music can have a massive effect on emotions, and that’s one of the reasons why composers add music to films – they want you to feel sad, happy, angry or scared at exactly the right time. You’ve probably chosen music yourself to evoke a particular reaction in your brain, just like when gym-goers put on a motivational playlist full of energy to get them through a workout. All of this is, of course, backed by research that shows that music can affect our emotions in different ways. Happy, upbeat music causes our brains to produce chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, which evokes feelings of joy, whereas calming music relaxes the mind and the body. The research also showed though, that whilst music can influence our mood, our mood can also influence the music that we choose to listen to – that really explains Adele’s success with writing fantastically powerful break-up songs.

How music affects mental health

In the same way that music can make you happy, the same reaction and release of dopamine can be considered a natural antidepressant. When we’re talking about the way in which music can be used clinically, we’re talking a
