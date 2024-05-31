Hybrid working and the advent of the ‘coffee badger’

Yet more buzzwords are flooding into the HR realm and we feel honour-bound to report them. Meanwhile, we’ve found out where all the CEOs live …

At Personnel Today we are all ears when it comes to new trends. Not all of us are au fait with TikTok but those of us who prefer to keep our phones in our pockets and look where we’re going when we walk down the road are dimly aware that a lot of incredibly vital HR developments are taking place on the social media platform.

Luckily, others have stepped in to summarise them on good old email, leaving us free not to walk into lamposts or fellow commuters. One such communiqué arrived from Peter Duris, CEO of Kickresume. He wants to explain what’s going on in HR TikTok world, even if it’s not actually what’s going on in the real world.

So we now have Career Cushioning – a “trend that has likely been going on for far longer than it’s had a name” (aren’t they all?). This just means keeping your options open, looking to see what other roles are available at other companies without handing in your notice, Duris explains.

There is, intriguingly, Quiet Firing. This occurs as a byproduct of poor management leading to an employee being unable to fulfil their role effectively and resulting in them eventually quitting. Signs of this could be a lack of, or total lack, of feedback from management, a lack of career progression opportunities or heavy criticism, for example.

Our favourite item on the trendy trend listing is Coffee Badging. This is where an employee will show up in a physical workplace long enough to establish somewhat of a working relationship with their colleagues and have a cup of coffee, but then leave to work from home. Allowing “coffee badging” in a hybrid working policy “is arguably a result of workplaces not enforcing adequate professional policies,” writes Duris.

Of course, it helps if you are a “coffee badger” to live within a lunch hour of the office. And it is to geography that we must turn for our second thought of the week. News has emerged regarding the spatial distribution of CEOs. It is not something the Personnel Today team has given much thought to, but the results merit consideration for it seems that CEO’s are very much wedded to the idea of living in … Surrey.

Surprise, surprise. By some quirk of coincidence, Surrey is also the wealthiest county in the UK with property wealth per head at £255,125.

This revelation was brought to us by TonerGiant. The firm has analysed data from the Office for National Statistics and found that almost 5% of the UK’s CEOs live in Surrey. In second place Hertfordshire housed 3% with Westminster and Kent on 2.9%.

In the north, Lancashire and North Yorkshire had the most CEOs, but they barely made the top 30 nationally. Bottom of the pile was the Vale of Glamorgan with 307 CEOs, a mere fraction of a per cent.

Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant said: “It’s striking to see the sheer difference in CEOs living in the north versus the south. Although our research doesn’t identify where CEOs were born, it signifies that the southern region’s close proximity to London has meant that it has become a flourishing economic hub, ideal for CEOs and other senior executives to situate themselves. There are still regional disparities and inequalities in the UK.”

No doubt the “southern region’s proximity to London” makes it the coffee-badging hub too.

