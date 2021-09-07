Jo Swinson to lead research into flexible furlough’s impact on part-time work

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Swinson, who was instrumental in introducing shared parental leave as employment relations minister under David Cameron, lost her seat in the 2019 general election. She will chair an expert steering group at Cranfield School of Management that will include representatives from the likes of the CIPD, CBI and TUC as well as government departments. Funded by a £300,000 grant from the Economic and Social Research Council, the 18-month project will seek to determine the degree to which “flexi-furlough” has changed perceptions and increased employer openness to part-time working. Swinson, visiting professor at Cranfield, said: “Up until now, research into part-time working has focused on employees, looking at who would like to work part-time and why that is. To expand part-time working for those who want it across different roles and sectors, we also need to understand what employers think. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity right now, as the furlough scheme draws to a close, to find out to what extent trying out a different model of working has broken down some of the barriers to implementing part-time roles for employers.“Previous research shows that providing more part-time roles in different industries could be hugely beneficial to the economy and to society, reducing unemployment and helping us to make the most of everyone's talents. So, let's find out what