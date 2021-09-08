TaxIR35Latest NewsSME

More than half of small employers still to tackle IR35

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher
Shutterstock
Many smaller businesses have put off IR35 compliance due to the pandemic
Shutterstock

More than half of small businesses are yet to adhere to IR35 “off-payroll” regulations, according to a survey by accounting firm BDO. Fifty-five per cent of SMEs who use contract workers have not yet formalised processes to ensure contractors are within the rules, with many claiming they will deal with this once the pandemic subsides. IR35 was extended to private sector employers in 2021 after having been delayed in 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic. It requires employers to vouch that workers are paying the correct level of tax and national insurance and aims to eradicate “disguised employment” where organisations engage workers operating through limited companies, reducing their tax and national insurance liabilities and avoiding them having to provide basic employment rights. The government encourages employers to use its Check Employment Status for Tax (CEST) tool, but its findings have been shown to be unreliable on several occasions, leading many organisations to receive fines. Companies that do not conform to the new regulations can be investigated by HM Revenue and Customs, although HMRC has promised to grant employers a “soft landing” for the first 12 months of the regulations coming into force. This gives non-compliant employers a grace period to get their houses in order. A number of government departments have themselves come under investigation for non-compliance - most recently the HM Courts and Tribunals Service, which was hit with a £12.5 million bill in relation to incorrect assessments of workers’ employment status. John Chaplin, employment tax
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

