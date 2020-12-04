Lloyds gives branch staff permanent home working option

By on 4 Dec 2020 in Financial services, Working from home, Latest News, Flexible working, Homeworking
Shutterstock

Lloyds Banking Group is seeking volunteers who want to transition from branch roles to permanent home working roles in 2021.

The banking giant, which incorporates Lloyds, Halifax and Royal Bank of Scotland, currently has around three quarters of its 65,000 staff working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic and is seeking internal applicants who want to continue remote working in customer service roles on a permanent basis from February.

Earlier this year, around 1,000 workers from branches were redeployed into customer service teams to bolster resourcing in its telephone banking and video chat services. It expects demand for these services will remain high.

A spokesperson said it had not set a target for how many people it wanted working from home.

“As a result of the pandemic, how our customers are choosing to bank with us is changing, with more customers now calling us or using video chat.

“Responding to this we are asking our branch colleagues if they would like to make a move from their branch role to one in our customer services teams. This means we can have the right amount of support in the areas our customers want it,” the spokesperson said.

Bank documents, shared by union Accord, say the roles will be mainly carried out from home, but staff may be asked to travel to an office for events, team meetings and catch-ups with their line managers.

It said the option will provide staff with opportunities to “better manage their work-life balance”. The roles will be more flexible than working in a branch, with full-time, part-time and on-call roles available.

Customer service roles will also be opened up to more people across the country, as they will no longer need to be based near call centres in Leeds, Liverpool or Belfast.

However, applicants will need to have unlimited secure broadband and be able to work in an “unshared” area, free from disturbances from children or animals.

A notice issued to Accord members said the decision avoids the immediate need to make redundancies.

HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

Office rents tumble as leading firms back homeworking

Leasing activity in the capital has fallen by 57 percentage points: PwC and Schroders revise flexible working policy.

Big UK cities lagging on footfall as return to office stalls

Return to the office in UK's major cities proves slow as businesses are advised to rethink the role of the office.

Thousands of BP staff may switch to remote working permanently

BP is planning to shift almost 50,000 of its employees to remote working as it reviews its office portfolio and...