Low-cost perks on agenda at Employee Benefits Live

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Brookes and Robinson will be panellists for the Inspire Session titled ‘The changing face of benefits in a pandemic’ taking place on the first day of the two-day conference. The session will focus on how organisations have adapted their benefits and support, overcoming the challenges of smaller budgets and greater needs, and exploring new ways to help staff. “We are doing this by making more opportunities for colleagues to hear directly from senior leaders in live briefings with question and answer sessions, increasing employee voice through colleague forums, reviewing our wellbeing provision, and seeking low-cost opportunities to fill the gaps of financial wellbeing,” Brookes explained. They will both be sharing her own experiences with delegates, with Brookes providing details of relevant projects delivered at the University of Salford. These include an in-house wellbeing app that will track physical activity and provide video content on all aspects of wellbeing through a dedicated YouTube channel. The university is also working with local non-profit organisations, who specialise in providing wellbeing services for various ethnic communities, to co-create wellbeing provision for black, Asian and minority ethnic employees who have experienced institutional racism. “I hope that people learn how to harness the power of an organisational community in sharing experience to co-create wellbeing provision and resources. I want to promote the concept of creating a safe space for employees to speak publicly about their experience to break down stigma and increase awareness and acceptance,” Brookes added. Additionally, Robinson explained that she will focus on the ways organisations can help employees above and beyond offering traditional rewards such as pay and pension, with a specific focus on wellbeing benefits and support. “This will also include our experience and knowledge of supporting employees’ mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing. I hope that people will gain an insight into ECC’s wellbeing approach and how we have adapted our support for employees over the past 18 months, with a focus