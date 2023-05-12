Six ways to distinguish a coach from a cult

Recent media coverage has shone a spotlight on charlatan coaches and the destructive effect they have on their clients. Dr Rebecca J Jones, associate professor of coaching at Henley Business School, examines what individuals – and L&D professionals – should be aware of when choosing a coaching professional.

Positive change, accountability, development and mindfulness – all buzzwords used in the coaching world. Yet these concepts can also be manipulated by charlatan ‘coaches’ to exploit people. This could not be more evident than in the recent BBC podcast and television programme A Very British Cult. It outlined the devastating impact imposter ‘coaches’ can wreak on their clients’ finances, relationships and wellbeing.

The very real challenge for those unfamiliar with the coaching industry is that many of the messages shared by the life coaching organisation featured in the programme are in many ways aligned with the language and positioning in coaching organisations. The messages of empowerment, focusing on goals and encouraging deep reflective work are very familiar messages.

Some suggest a way of spotting a reputable coach include checking for accreditation, supervision, education and testimonials. While on the surface these suggestions sound sensible, they are no guarantee.

Accreditation, supervision – even education – can be faked, with most clients unlikely to take steps or have the tools to be able to validate individual coaches’ claims.

This might be an unpopular opinion here, but completing a qualification in coaching (or any profession for that matter) is no guarantee that you will be an ethical practitioner. Testimonials are also problematic. Supporters could be used to provide misleading testimonials.

As someone deeply invested in the business of coaching, what red flags distinguish a charlatan ‘coach’ from a bona fide coach?

1 Talking versus listening

Coaches should never spend a considerable time talking to – or at – their client. They are not there to lecture during sessions. In fact, they’re there for the opposite. Coaching is fundamentally about listening. Clients therefore do the vast majority of talking in sessions, with coaches contributing with questions, summaries or paraphrasing.

2 Beware the ’guru’

Big egos do not have a place in ethical coaching where the coach and client should be meeting as equals, so be wary of anyone who positions themselves as some kind of guru. Coaches approach clients from a stance of “you’re okay, I’m okay”. The coach is not there to “fix” the client. Humble bragging, interrupting and self-absorption can all be signs of a big ego in disguise.

3 Do as I say

Most coaches work on a spectrum of non-directive to directive coaching. With non-directive coaching, the client sets and drives the agenda for the session. For directive coaching, the coach takes a more proactive role in directing discussion. In both, the coach should predominantly be listening and the client doing the majority of the talking.

Even with directive coaching, the coach should not be offering unsolicited advice, especially on topics unrelated to the client’s goals. Advice on managing family relationships, or finances feels close to the line, and coaches should always hold their suggestions lightly. If a client doesn’t want to discuss a topic, the coach lets it go and moves on.

4 Buy now, before it’s too late

Ethical coaches don’t engage in the hard sell to their clients. While it is well documented that there is a huge variation in the fees that coaches charge, a major red flag is the use of pressurised selling techniques. A good coach will never need to rely on pressurised selling to convert you into a client, regardless of their hourly rate. Beware a coach attempting to push an investment.

5 If it’s too good to be true, it probably is

A huge red flag is when organisations make specific, unsubstantiated claims about effectiveness: achieve your goals in six weeks! Really?! Six weeks? Not five? Or seven? Coaches should seek to understand their client’s goal first, before guaranteeing a time frame for achieving it. Even when these claims are supported by “scientific evidence”, if there is no reference or link to an article citing this evidence that you can read for yourself, steer well clear.

6 You are not good enough

Coaching should not make you feel rubbish about yourself. Clients should not leave feeling judged or shamed about the details they shared with their coach. If you are leaving a coaching session feeling this way – walk away. Don’t look back. Coaching should be empowering and non-judgmental, a safe space to share the parts of yourself you normally keep hidden.

