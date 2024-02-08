‘Mentors sexually harassed staff’: MoD faces more allegations

A survey by trade union Prospect has revealed that more than 120 female civil servants have experienced sexual harassment at the Ministry of Defence or public sector defence agencies.

The survey found that 60% of the 200 female public sector workers in the defence industry who responded had personally experienced problems, while a similar number had witnessed sexual harassment.

About 100 private sector defence workers also responded, with just under half (47%) saying they had experienced sexual harassment.

Last month it was revealed that bullying allegations had soared at the MoD since 2019.

Rape and sexual assault in the workplace itself along with unsolicited photographs of genitalia were among the allegations recorded.

Mentors were the subject of some of the allegations of unwanted sexual advances. The poll also recorded insults over women’s appearance and the lack of repercussions for offenders after complaints.

Over the past year, 75% of those who responded had witnessed or experienced sexual harassment at least once a month with around 8% weekly, and almost 4% on a daily basis.

In the MoD about a third (32%) witnessed or experienced such behaviours several times a month (24% in agencies), 5% once or twice weekly (7% in agencies), and 4% on a daily basis (2% in agencies).

Prospect said attitudes were worst in the MoD, with 73% of respondents working there agreeing that behaviour that would be considered toxic and inappropriate in public life was tolerated in the defence sector

The survey included descriptions of some of the behaviour. One MoD civil servant reported: “I have had to physically pull a colleague who was much larger and stronger than me off a female colleague. Because he was so strong I had to scratch and hit him to try and get him off. Throughout this, my female colleague was crying and grasping for my hand. It was quite traumatising for the both of us – we were 19-20 years old at the time.

“When I told my manager about this she discouraged me from reporting it formally, and being so new to the organisation I trusted her so took it no further.”

Another said: “I have had my leg touched in the office by someone who was meant to be a mentor. He also shared inappropriate images and had a nickname about being creepy across numerous departments.”

‘You must be gay then’

An MoD agency worker she had been “personally belittled”, had negative comments about her physical appearance and manner of dress, and was the subject of a “you must be gay then” comment when sexual advances were rejected. “Negative comments and assumptions made about my professional capabilities and competence both to my face and to other colleagues behind my back.”

The union commissioned the survey after 60 senior women at the department wrote to the permanent secretary to the MoD, David Williams, in October with details of sexual assault, harassment and abuse by male colleagues.

After that, Prospect wrote to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) asking for an investigation into whether the MoD was failing in its public sector equalities duty in relation to discrimination, harassment and victimisation.

The trade union’s survey was sent to about 3,000 of its members working in the defence industry or public sector, with a 10% response rate.

Sue Ferns, the senior deputy general secretary of Prospect, said bad behaviour “thrives in an environment where it is tolerated. Nothing short of a wholesale culture change is required. It’s time the MoD and other employers worked properly with trade unions to stamp this out.

“It is absolutely clear that this type of toxic behaviour is seen to be tolerated by employers and often left unpunished,” she added.

