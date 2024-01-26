Bullying allegations have soared at Ministry of Defence since 2019

Complaints of bullying by civilian workers at the Ministry of Defence have risen sharply over the past five years, newly released government data has shown.

From 20 complaints in 2019, the number surged to 78 in 2022 before falling back to 56 in 2023.

The figures came to light in parliament after shadow defence minister Maria Eagle MP tabled a series of written questions to the MoD and announced on 19 January by defence people and service families minister Andrew Murrison.

Eagle told PoliticsHome the figures were “shameful” and argued they were the “latest example of the Tories’ 14 years of failure in defence”.

She said: “Ministers must lead from the top to root out unacceptable behaviour in the MoD and the Armed Forces. Labour in government will also legislate to establish an Armed Forces commissioner to act as a strong independent voice to improve the lives of serving personnel and their families.”

Over the past five years the department has seen four defence secretaries: Gavin Williamson, Penny Mordaunt, Ben Wallace and since last September, Grant Shapps.

PoliticsHome had reported at the end of 2023 that bullying, harassment and discrimination compensation payments issued by the MoD have doubled between 2019 and the end of last year.

In 2019-20 and 2020-21, fewer than five settlements were given out by the department within each financial year. This figure increased to six in 2021-22 and rose to 12 between 2022-23.

Average compensation claims cost the taxpayer £145,704 rising to £235,564 between 2022-23. Payments to claimants increased by more than 60% over the past four years.

The damages paid represented a “full and final settlement” issued when bullying, harassment and discrimination were the “main causes of action”.

An MoD spokesperson said it did not tolerate “abuse, bullying or discrimination of any kind”. It said the department had introduced changes “to improve the experience” for everyone in the MoD, such as enhancing “reporting mechanisms, diversity and inclusion training, and increased access to support”.

“We actively encourage any personnel who believe they have experienced or witnessed unacceptable behaviour to report it,” they said. “All allegations of unacceptable behaviour are taken extremely seriously and are thoroughly investigated, with swift action being taken where necessary.”

