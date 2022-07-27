PoliceLatest NewsUnfair dismissal

Met loses appeal against reinstating senior officer

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss The Met lost its judicial review of the order to reinstate Robyn Williams. Photo: Alamy / PA Media
The Met lost its judicial review of the order to reinstate Robyn Williams. Photo: Alamy / PA Media

The Metropolitan Police has failed in its bid to overturn a Police Appeals Tribunal (PAT) ruling for it to reinstate a senior officer convicted for possessing a child abuse video via a WhatsApp group.

Supt Robyn Williams was dismissed in March 2020, four months after being sentenced to community service for having the clip – which she never watched – on her phone.

Williams was sent the video by her sister in February 2018 who had been angered by it and wanted the police to take action. Williams claimed she at no stage knew the video was on her phone.

Williams is a holder of the Queen’s Police Medal, a campaigner for getting more women into policing and attracted praise for her work after the Grenfell fire. In February 2021 she lost an attempt to overturn her criminal conviction at the appeal court.

Police dismissals

Less than 10% of police officers accused of misconduct are dismissed

In June 2021, the Police Appeal Tribunal concluded that “a flawed structure” had led the Met to sack Williams and that she should be reinstated.

In the judgment at the High Court yesterday, Mrs Justice Heather Williams said that no basis had been shown for overturning the PAT’s decision.

“The PAT was entitled to regard this as an exceptional case in which dismissal for the officer’s gross misconduct was not a necessary and proportionate sanction. As it applied the correct legal approach, the appropriate sanction was a matter for its specialist evaluation.”

The judgment continued: “The PAT reached the conclusion that it did because of the unique circumstances of the conviction, the officer’s stellar career, the substantial impact she had had on enhancing the reputation of the MPS as a whole and its assessment that her dismissal would reduce confidence in the police in some of the communities in which the MPS had struggled to gain trust.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the outcome of judicial review proceedings brought by the Metropolitan Police Service in relation to two Police Appeal Tribunal cases.

“We will now take time to carefully consider the judgments and any next steps.”

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. He specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts, most recently on the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Public sector pay: Unions angry at below-inflation rises

Law protecting frontline workers against violence takes effect

Policeman dubbed ‘Dolly Parton’ for working Nine to...

Police Scotland pays out £948,000 to female officer...

New law protects emergency and retail workers from...

Police forces must develop black talent, says racism...

UK forces can learn from Police Scotland’s reforms

Police union demands action after ‘concerning’ attrition rates

Police ‘disgusted’ by 2% pay offer

‘More required’ to overhaul toxic culture at Met...