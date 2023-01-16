Met Police admits errors as officer pleads guilty to sexual offences

The Metropolitan Police’s professionalism lead has admitted it should have spotted the pattern of abusive behaviour by an officer who carried out dozens of rape and sexual offences against women.

David Carrick, a police officer who served with the Met’s parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, has pleaded guilty to 49 offences that spanned two decades, including rape, sexual assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and false imprisonment.

Carrick found many of his victims on dating apps and used his status as a police officer to gain their trust.

He committed more than 71 serious sexual offences from 2000 to 2021, including when he was a serving officer, despite the force being told of repeated allegations that he was a threat to women.

The Met’s assistant commissioner and lead for professionalism, Barbara Gray, admitted failures in the way it handled the allegations against Carrick.

She said: “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.

“We are truly sorry that Carrick was able to continue to use his role as a police officer to prolong the suffering of his victims.”

Gray said the Met was reviewing every past claim of domestic abuse or sexual offence against about 1,000 of its 45,000 officers and staff.

A dedicated investigation team has been set up with over 50 investigators reviewing any employee accused of carrying out domestic abuse or sexual offences.

The Met was told about nine incidents relating to Carrick from 2000 to 2021, including eight alleged attacks or clashes he had with women. However, no action was taken.

Carrick was suspended from duty in October 2021, when he was arrested following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary, where he lived.

The Met then began a thorough review of his service, his conduct, complaints record, and his vetting. It was established that he was on police systems in relation to a number of off-duty incidents both before and after his employment as a police officer, including incidents within the Met’s force area.

The Met’s vetting procedures have come under close scrutiny since the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021.

A review of police vetting standards by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) last year found “too many” cases where people should not have been allowed to join police forces, including cases where evidence showed a prospective officer may pose a risk to the public.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Two years ago, after the awful murder of Sarah Everard, Conservative ministers promised that action would be taken to improve vetting, checks and standards.

“Yet since then, ministers have completely failed to introduce any new national standards or requirements or any serious changes to police vetting, conduct and misconduct processes.

“The police had failed to suspend David Carrick while rape allegations were investigated and soon after reinstated his firearm permissions. Everyone who demanded change will feel badly let down today.”

Gray said: “The duration and nature of Carrick’s offending is unprecedented in policing. But regrettably, he is not the only Met officer to have been charged with serious sexual offences in the recent past.

“Our work to identify and rid the Met of corrupt officers is determined and focused. We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who are engaged in corrupt or criminal behaviour using all the available tactics and techniques at our disposal.”

Last week Sir Mark Rowley, the Met police commissioner said it was “crazy” that he cannot sack “toxic” officers who have broken the law.

Responding to story in the Guardian that 150 officers are under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct or racism, Rowley admitted that the force’s vetting procedures were inadequate.

Carrick has been remanded in custody and sentencing will take place at Southwark Crown Court on 6 February.

