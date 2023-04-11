Fourth teachers’ union rejects ‘contemptuous’ pay offer

The NASUWT has rejected the government’s pay offer and will ballot members in schools and sixth-form colleges in England for industrial action.

Eighty-seven per cent of eligible members agreed that the union, which had not recommended how they should vote, should reject the government’s pay proposals.

The NASUWT also asked members whether they would be willing to vote for strike action to achieve a fair pay award and 77% of members in a consultative survey said they would do so. The union will now ballot its members for industrial action having failed previously to reach the required turnout.

The National Education Union, the largest teachers’ union, has already announced strikes on 27 April and 2 May, with 98% of members rejecting the government’s pay proposal. NEU members also voted to strike on three more days in June and July, with the dates still to be set.

Addressing the NASUWT’s annual conference in Glasgow this weekend, general secretary Patrick Roach condemned the “contemptuous” pay offer made to teachers in England.

He said: “Get back around the table while there’s still time. Negotiate a proper deal, or deal with the consequences.”

The government has offered teachers a £1,000 lump sum payment for 2022-23 and a 4.3% rise for most teachers for 2023-24. This is on top of a 5% rise received in September 2022.

Roach emphasised that the problems facing the profession run much deeper than just pay, calling for an end to the 13 years of government failure in which ministers have demonstrated serial contempt for the profession and their pupils.

He said: “Teacher morale is so low the government refuses to collect the statistical data to track the extent of the problem. But we do and it confirms that 73% are seriously considering quitting and won’t recommend teaching as a career to others.

“And, no wonder, when the government gives permission to employers to overload teachers and school leaders and to disregard their right to a life outside work.”

The other two teaching unions have recently rejected the pay offer. More than 87% of members of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) rejected the pay offer on a turnout of 56%, with its national executive deciding what action it will take after the Easter break.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), which has 37,000 members working predominantly in primary schools, has not been on strike in England, having failed to meet the 50% turnout threshold to organise strikes.

In a survey of its members released last week, 78% of respondents said they wanted to vote again and take industrial action, and 90% voted to reject the improved pay offer.

Education sector HR roles on Personnel Today



Browse more HR jobs in education