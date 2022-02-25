National OH strategies needed for health sector, report suggests

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO) said health workers face a range of risks, including infections, unsafe patient handling, hazardous chemicals, radiation, heat and noise, psychosocial hazards, violence and harassment, injuries, inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene. Most of these risks existed before the coronavirus pandemic, but the WHO and ILO say some have since worsened. More than one in three health facilities globally lack hygiene stations at the point of care, they argue, and fewer than one in six countries had a national policy governing the health and safety of health workers. New guidance issued by the bodies suggests more needs to be done to ensure that worker health and safety is at the core of the healthcare sector, and recommends the development of “comprehensive and gender-responsive” policies for managing occupational health and safety to prevent disease and injury caused by work, as well as improve workers’ wellbeing. Countries that have developed occupational health and safety programmes for health workers have experienced reductions in work-related injuries and diseases and sickness absence, as well as improvements in the work environment, work productivity and retention of health workers, they say. In the UK, the NHS has its own occupational health service.Dr Maria Nei