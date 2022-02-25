Is the law confusing around positive action and diversity in the private sector?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Positive action

Suffers a disadvantage

Has particular needs; and/or

Does not participate enough in an activity (including employment).

Diversity in the workplace is unanimously agreed to be a good thing, but the law governing routes to achieving this is less favourably regarded. The Equality Act 2010 allows employers to take positive action (which is lawful), but does not allow positive discrimination (which is unlawful). Positive action is based on the view that under-represented groups should be given equality of opportunity to overcome disadvantages they face. Positive discrimination is treating a person more favourably because of their protected characteristic(s). Positive discrimination is therefore a form of direct discrimination, which is prohibited under the Equality Act. The consequences of being accused of, or found to have exercised, direct discrimination by whatever means are serious, and can result in expensive, time-consuming tribunals, compensation pay-outs, reputational damage and damage to employer-workforce relations. But the distinction between lawful efforts to increase diversity and unlawful decisions about how to treat different groups of people can be confusing for employers, with the result that some fear taking any steps to improve diversity at all for fear of falling foul of the law. So, what constitutes positive action and how can employers get it right?There are two types of positive action which are considered lawful.Section 158 of the Equality Act 2010 allows positive action when an employer reasonably thinks that a protected group:Section 158 allows the employer to take proportionate action to reduce the disadvantage, meet the particular needs of the group or increase participation. For example, an employer could decide that following a gender pay gap review, there are not sufficient women at senior levels in the workplace, and may therefore wish to encourage more female participation. There is very little case law regarding Section 158, which causes employers to be confused abou